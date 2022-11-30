Unemployment debt to be paid
Illinois business and labor groups have agreed on a plan to erase a $1.8 billion debt, generated by shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the account that covers unemployment benefits.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the deal leans on surplus funds in the state budget. It will pay off the $1.3 billion owed to the federal government, which loaned the money to Illinois in 2020.
Avian flu warning issued
Wildlife biologists in Illinois are encouraging the public to keep close watch for dead waterfowl as potential avian influenza outbreaks affect wild ducks and geese.
The so-called “bird flu” is a respiratory disease of birds caused by influenza A viruses. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has confirmed deceased wild birds have been found at Baldwin Lake, Pyramid State Recreation Area, Rend Lake, and Carlyle Lake in recent days. Avian flu can also kill domestic poultry such as chickens and turkeys.
Unclaimed property auction planned
The Illinois State Treasurer is preparing to auction more items from its unclaimed property collection online.
The 100 auction lots include tickets to the 1934 World Fair in Chicago, a Michael Jordan baseball card as well as coins, gold and silver and jewelry. Any item up for auction was turned over to the state at least 10 years ago. All proceeds will be held for the owners or their heirs. The bidding starts on Dec. 5.