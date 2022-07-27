U of I continues COVID mandates
The University of Illinois says that its three locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, despite a policy change from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement such mandates.
No determination has yet been made on whether masking will be required on campuses, with officials saying that decision will be made on a case-by-case basis.
Report: Lightfoot's police detail racks up speeding tickets
Some candidates for mayor are criticizing incumbent Lori Lightfoot over a published report suggesting her drivers are racking up speed camera tickets and not paying the fines.
CWBChicago reports in the past 14 months, police-driven SUVs that shuttle the mayor across the city have been hit with three speed camera tickets and two warnings. Last week, a majority of aldermen sided with Lightfoot to keep the current threshold under which drivers receive tickets to 6 mph or more over the posted limit.
Ameren offering energy assistance
Ameren Illinois is announcing a Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program that will provide $12 million in bill payment relief to 66,000 customers.
Ameren officials said inflation and supply constraints led to an energy shortage. The increasing supply cost resulted in a significant rise in monthly bill amounts that officials said the company did not benefit from.
Construction union ends strike
A seven week strike has come to an end after a vote by a construction union.
The strike began on June 7 when about 300 heavy equipment operators, who are members of Local 150 and work in Chicago area quarries, walked off the job claiming unfair labor practices against three companies that produce construction material.
It is unknown when several road projects may start up again.
Lollapalooza ticket scam warning issued
The Better Business Bureau is warning people in the market for tickets to Lollapalooza to look out for potential scams.
Lollapalooza returns to Chicago this weekend for the summer music festival’s annual residency in Grant Park. The BBB said the secondary-ticket market includes many sellers who may not be licensed, so buyers should do their research before parting with large sums of money.
'The Goliath' among top roller coasters
An Illinois roller coaster has made the list of the top coasters in the world.
According to Travel + Leisure Magazine, 'The Goliath" at Six Flags Great America is one of the best roller coasters, thanks to it having the tallest drop of any wooden coaster in the world.
Of the 19 coasters on the magazine's list, only eight are in North America.