Tyson Foods heads to Arkansas
Tyson Foods has announced it is relocating 500 employees from its offices in Chicago and Downers Grove to the corporate headquarters in Arkansas. Tyson had been in Illinois since 2014 when it bought Hillshire Brands for $8 billion. Other companies that have announced this year they are moving employees out of Illinois include Boeing, Caterpillar, and Citadel.
Cooler weather in forecast
Cooler temperatures are in store for Illinoisans heading into the weekend. Most of the state won’t see temperatures get out of the 50s Friday, with many areas seeing overnight temps dipping close to the freezing mark. The entire state is expected to experience freezing or frost warnings Saturday night. The cooldown is to be short-lived with temperatures forecasted to return to the 70s next week.
Harry Styles concert canceled due to illness
The first show for Harry Styles multi-night run at the United Center was canceled Thursday. The concert was rescheduled for Monday, October 10 due to a band or crew member illness. Over 350 fans camped outside the venue since Tuesday to get a wristband for one of the concerts. The wristbands tell the fans where they can stand for the concert. The earlier they get there, the closer they get to the stage. The average price for tickets for one of the shows is around $400.