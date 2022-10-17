Two-thirds of all rebate checks sent
If you haven't already, it's too late to submit information to the Illinois Department of Revenue in order to get the state-issued, one-time taxpayer-funded rebates. Comptroller Susana Mendoza said her office has already sent out about 66% of the 6 million rebate checks of $50 per person, $100 per dependent and up to $300 in property tax rebates. Monday was the deadline for those who didn't file taxes this year to get their rebate.
Early voting totals
According to newly released data, less than 20 percent of vote-by-mail ballots have been returned. Illinois Election Data shows over 729,000 vote-by-mail ballots were requested, with nearly 140,000 being returned. That is a return rate of 19%. In addition to early voting numbers, nearly 178,000 Illinoisans have voted in the midterm elections. The election is Nov. 8.
Public health officials encourage mammograms
The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging women in Illinois who have delayed breast cancer screenings due to the COVID-19 pandemic to take action and schedule a comprehensive exam now. The National Cancer Institute has said that an estimated 9.4 million screening tests that normally would have taken place in 2020 did not happen because of the pandemic. National Mammography Day is Friday, October 21.