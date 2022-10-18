Two Move Over violations in less than hour
Illinois State Police investigated two separate Scott’s Law violations that occurred less than an hour apart Tuesday involving injury to a trooper and two deaths. The first violation involved a traffic crash near Effingham where a state trooper received minor injuries after being hit by a semi truck. The second violation involved two construction workers who were fatally injured while setting out construction barrels when they were struck by a car. There have been 20 Move Over Law violations involving state police squad cars this year.
Mountain lion body being examined
Biologists are examining the body of a mountain lion that was struck and killed by a vehicle in DeKalb County on Sunday. The animal was transferred to the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana for a DNA analysis. IDNR experts believe it may be the same mountain lion that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September. Officials are monitoring another mountain lion reported in western Illinois in early October. Mountain lions were eliminated from Illinois prior to the 1870s due to habitat loss and overharvest.
Illinois' favorite car colors
A new study sheds light on what the favorite car color is in Illinois. According to the website iSeeCars, black is the favorite color in the Land of Lincoln. The most popular non-grayscale color, which excludes black, white, gray and silver, is blue in Illinois. The study examined over 6.1 million cars on the road to determine the share for each color. White is the nation’s most popular color, making up over a quarter of cars, followed by black, gray, and silver.