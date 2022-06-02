Two child welfare workers suspended
The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has suspended two employees in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl allegedly murdered by her mother.
The agency said it suspended the investigator and a supervisor from “child protection duties” while it reviews their handling of the case. In March, an investigator with DCFS was assigned to check on the parents and the child, Amaria Osby. It was not until two months later on May 24 that the investigator made contact with the family and said there were no concerns of neglect. The child was found deceased the next day.
More cannabis craft grower licenses released
The Illinois Department of Agriculture has awarded 48 Craft Grow cannabis licenses, thus completing the licensing round that began in December 2021.
Since 2021, the department has issued 88 craft grow licenses, 54 infuser licenses, 189 transporter licenses and approved 10 community colleges to participate in Community College Cannabis Vocational Training Pilot Program.
'Big Jim' Thompson collections up for sale
Nearly two years after his death, the family of former Illinois Gov. James Thompson is putting some of his most prized possessions up for sale this week.
A family member said an eclectic array of antiques, art, books and political memorabilia will be available. Thompson, a deal-making Republican known as “Big Jim,” was in office from 1977 until 1991, making him the longest-serving governor in state history.
Gordyville USA seeks buyer
An Illinois complex well known throughout the Midwest for hosting rodeos, tractor pulls and concerts is up for sale.
Gordyville USA in Gifford was built in 1988 by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife. The two have passed away and now their children are selling the complex for $4 million.
Raceway's largest crowd expected
This weekend’s NASCAR Cup race will be the first sell-out for the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.
The Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday is expected to be the largest single-day crowd ever at the Illinois raceway just east of St. Louis. The grandstand at the revitalized track holds about 57,000 spectators.
Bird feeders and baths can resume
Bird lovers in Illinois may resume using backyard feeders and baths. Wildlife biologists at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources originally recommended the use of bird feeders and bird baths be suspended through May 31 in response to avian influenza in Illinois.
Officials say with the annual spring migration of non-resident waterfowl and other migratory bird species complete, the risk of further disease outbreaks among wild bird populations has been minimized.