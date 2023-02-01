Troopers injured pursuing carjacking suspect
Two Illinois state troopers were injured while trying to apprehend a carjacker Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side.
Police were patrolling the Dan Ryan Expressway when they spotted a black BMW that was stolen an hour earlier. The vehicle sped off but got caught in heavy traffic.
Officers approached the BMW on foot, but traffic started moving and the vehicle took off, hitting one of the officers. The BMW was eventually located and a juvenile was arrested.
Congressional papers find home
The Dirksen Congressional Center in Pekin will house papers and artifacts belonging to former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who grew up in nearby McLean County.
Kinzinger, who graduated from Illinois State University, did not run for reelection last year. In a statement, Kinzinger said the legacy of Everett Dirksen, a former U.S. senator, helped guide him during his 12 years in Congress. The center will also contain items from former U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis and Cheri Bustos.
Spay discount offered in Cook County
Pet owners can bring their dogs and cats to participating veterinarians in Cook County to receive a $40 discount on spay or neuter services in February.
The Department of Animal and Rabies Control is offering the program this month, which is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. Last February, the agency provided spay and neuter discounts for 794 dogs and 852 cats.