Thrift store discovers grenade
Police in Round Lake said a worker at a Goodwill store found a grenade while going through donations. The store was evacuated and the bomb squad was called. According to police, the grenade was later determined to be inactive. The explosive portion was removed, but an inserted plug made it difficult to determine if the grenade was active.
Winter storm expected Thursday
Parts of Illinois may get a dose of winter Thursday. Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued for numerous counties in northern Illinois. The weather system is expected to arrive Thursday morning and could drop three to six inches of snow. The National Weather Service warns of dangerous travel conditions, with winds gusting as high as 35 mph to go with a mixture of snow, sleet and rain.
Jordan makes donation ahead of birthday
Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday by making a large donation to the Make-A-Wish organization. The organization, which helps grant wishes for children suffering from critical illnesses, said the $10 million gift is the largest donation it has ever received from an individual. The NBA Hall of Famer, who turns 60 on Friday, has been associated with Make-A-Wish since 1989.