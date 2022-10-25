Teacher fired after using racial slur
The Kankakee School Board has voted to fire a teacher after a video posted online showed him calling a student a racial slur.
After the video was posted online, the algebra teacher was placed on administrative leave until the school board meeting. The student’s mother says the incident shouldn't have happened in the first place because she claims the teacher threw a book at her son last month.
Illinois tops list of expensive governor campaigns
The amount of money raised for governor races this cycle is expected to approach $1.8 billion, and Illinois is the largest chunk of that.
The most expensive race in the country is in the Land of Lincoln. Candidates have raised nearly $217 million. Much of that has come from billionaire incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker, who has self-financed over $132 million, nearly all of what his campaign has raised.
Aurora to vote on moving casino
The Aurora City Council will take a final vote Tuesday on the relocation and expansion of the Hollywood Casino.
The proposal calls for the casino to move from its current location downtown on the Fox River to a location near an outlet mall. The new $360 million casino campus would include a 200-room hotel and an event center.
Opponents of the move plan to rally outside city hall. The Aurora Grassroots Alliance is opposed to the city issuing a nearly $50 million bond to the casino owners.