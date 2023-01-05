Taxpayers' pension costs
Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions.
According to Illinois Policy Institute, each Illinois household spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt.
State and local pensions cost homeowners $808 a year in 2002.
Sentencing measure considered
Legislation is being considered in Springfield that would allow people younger than 21 years old given life sentences to petition for parole after serving 40 years of their sentence.
The bill has already passed the House and is expected to be taken up in the Senate during lame-duck session. If the measure passes, Illinois would become the 26th state to abolish life without parole sentences for those under 21 years old.
Scam warning
The Quincy Better Business Bureau is warning Illinoisans to be on high alert for scammers on Facebook.
Officials said scammers have been posting about missing people or animals on several Facebook group pages in hopes of getting shares. They said sharing the information can be harmful and expose you and your information.