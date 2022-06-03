Illinois store asking employees to mask
A grocery store chain headquartered in Illinois is asking its employees to put masks back on.
Citing high COVID-19 transmission rates and public health guidance from state and federal governments, a Jewel-Osco spokeswoman says the grocery chain is requesting that employees wear masks inside stores. The directive also applies to vendors but not customers.
New laws aim to address opioid overdoses
New laws are on the books in Illinois aimed at preventing opioid overdoses and providing accessible treatments.
Under one measure, pharmacists and those who prescribe opioids are required to inform patients of the addictive nature of the drugs. Another measure prohibits insurers and Medicaid from charging a copay for an opioid suppressant treatment, which is often expensive and inaccessible.
Nearly two dozen charged in insurance fraud
A federal grand jury in Chicago has charged 23 defendants, including a dozen from Illinois, with participating in a fraud scheme through which they allegedly swindled 10 life insurance carriers out of at least $26 million in fraudulent benefits.
According to the indictment, the defendants submitted fraudulent applications to obtain life insurance policies in the names of various individuals and then induced the carriers to pay death benefits by knowingly misrepresenting the identity of a different deceased person to be insured.
Presumptive monkeypox case in Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced a single presumptive monkeypox case in an adult male Chicago resident with recent travel history to Europe.
The person did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home in good condition. Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash on the face and body.
'Asian carp' moniker to change
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has set a date of June 22 to reveal the new name for Asian carp. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service changed the name to “invasive carp” in 2021.
Illinois officials say the renaming is being done for two reasons: Racism, for one, and to make the fish sound more appealing to eat. The fish were imported to the U.S. in the 1970s to help clean retention ponds, but through flooding and accidental releases, they escaped into the Mississippi River and have since made their way into the Illinois River.