Sterigenics to pay $408 million
A medical supplies cleaning company has agreed to settle lawsuits following claims that emissions from its Willowbrook plant led to cancer.
Sterigenics has agreed to pay $408 million to settle 870 lawsuits from residents near the plant. The first cases against the company were filed in 2018, after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency published research showing people living nearby developed cancer at rates nine times the national average.
The plant closed in 2019.
Urlacher sues hair restoration company
Former Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher is suing the Houston Hair Transplant Center for $50,000.
The Hall of Fame football player, who has been a fixture on hair restoration billboards in the Chicago-area for years, said the company published a blog post about his hair restoration as a form of advertisement. Urlacher argues in the lawsuit that the blog damaged his reputation and cost him money.
Lightning strikes Divernon most
A new report reveals what area of Illinois gets the most lightning strikes.
According to Vaisala’s annual report on the weather phenomenon, Divernon Township in Sangamon County had the highest lightning density in the state. The area had 233 lightning strikes per square kilometer in 2022.
Four Corners, Florida, just outside Orlando, was found to have the most lightning strikes in the country with 474 per square kilometer.