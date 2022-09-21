State senator charged with bribery
State Sen. Emil Jones III is facing federal bribery charges following a yearlong investigation involving the red-light camera company SafeSpeed. The Chicago Democrat is now the latest in a long line of Illinois lawmakers to face charges since the feds’ probe of SafeSpeed negotiations. Jones, who is the son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr., is also charged with lying to the FBI.
Town looks to bypass SAFE-T Act
An Illinois community has announced a new policing program that will bypass the controversial SAFE-T Act. The initiative is an agreement with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that would allow two Orland Park police officers to become part-time ATF agents. The mayor says the move will allow the local officers to take cases directly to the Assistant U.S. Attorney, thus bypassing provisions of the SAFE-T Act.
Audit shows questionable hiring in corrections department
A report Tuesday by a state inspector general revealed that an Illinois Department of Corrections administrator ordered the hiring of a family member for a position that was never authorized. Larry Sims, a southern region investigations commander, got slapped with a 30-day suspension as punishment. The investigation found that Sims designated a relative to be hired as an intelligence officer even though that person didn’t apply for the position and someone else had already been chosen.
Mega Millions winners come forward
The Illinois winners of July’s Mega Millions jackpot of $1.3 billion have finally come forward. According to the Illinois Lottery, two people, who wish to remain anonymous, agreed to share the jackpot if either of them won. The winning ticket was purchased at a gas station in Des Plaines. The winners have opted to take the lump sum payment of $780 million and have consulted professional legal and financial advisors before coming forward.
Building in Austin explodes
At least eight people were hurt when an explosion ripped through the top floor of an Austin apartment building Tuesday. The blast could be felt and heard on Chicago’s west side which filled the streets with bricks and debris. The cause of the blast was unknown, but the police department’s bomb unit was called to the scene.
Attorneys general want more action against robocalls
The Illinois Attorney General is joining the AGs in all 50 states in an effort to fight robocalls. The group is calling on the FCC to do more to crack down on scam robocalls, which they say costs customers, law enforcement and telephone companies over $13 billion a year. Kwame Raoul and other attorneys general want phone companies to do more to shut down the illegal traffic and to quickly respond to law enforcement traceback requests.