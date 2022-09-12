Catalytic converter thefts on the rise
Catalytic converter thefts in the Chicago area are skyrocketing.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Chicago police reported nearly 4,000 catalytic converter thefts through July 2022 compared to 1,400 thefts during the same period last year.
Thieves target the automotive part because it contains precious metals which can be sold for hundreds of dollars on the black market. An Illinois law requires catalytic converter purchasers to report sales to the I.R.S.
Report: Illinois among most polluted states in U.S.
A new report lists Illinois as being one of the worst polluted states in the country.
U.S. News and World Report ranks Illinois as the 9th most polluted state. Pollution was determined based on air and water emissions from industry and utilities, and overall measures to long-term human health effects, using information from the Environmental Protection Agency.
Louisiana was determined to be the most polluted state.
$1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner faces deadline
The winner of a $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot has a deadline fast approaching.
The person who bought the winning ticket on July 29 at a gas station in Des Plaines has yet to come forward. According to the Illinois Lottery, winners have 60 days after the date of the drawing to choose the cash option or annual payments.
If the winner chose the cash option, they would receive an estimated $780 million.
Orland Park Board OKs resolution demands state fix SAFE-T Act
An Illinois community is taking issue with the crime reform package called the Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today Act, or SAFE-T Act.
The Orland Park Village Board has approved a resolution that demands state lawmakers work with public safety representatives to fix what they say are problems with the SAFE-T Act, including the ending of cash bail and constraints on police officers.