State lawmakers return Tuesday
Both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly return to Springfield Tuesday.
Lawmakers are in session most weeks through the scheduled adjournment mid-May. They're tasked with negotiating a state budget before then with a start date for the spending plan being July 1, 2023.
This is the 103rd General Assembly.
Hospital employee accused of stealing nitrous oxide
A former employee of Lurie Children’s Hospital is accused of stealing medical canisters of nitrous oxide and selling them.
Mitchell Gunther, 39, of Burbank, is facing several felony charges. Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, is used during surgeries and medical procedures.
Officials say at one point, the hospital’s supply dropped to what is being called “critical levels” with only one tank left.
New area code approved
A new area code will soon be coming to Illinois.
The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the implementation of the new 861 area code to overlay the existing 309 area code region. The 309 area code serves parts of central and west Illinois.
Starting on Feb. 24, customers in the 309 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 861 area code when they request new service or an additional line. Following the addition, Illinois will have 17 area codes.