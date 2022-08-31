State gets fuel waiver after Indiana fire
Illinois has taken steps to address a shutdown at a BP facility in Whiting, Indiana, caused by an electrical fire.
The Whiting facility produces 430,000 barrels of oil per day and provides fuel to Illinois and neighboring states. Illinois, along with Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan, requested and received an emergency waiver of federal regulations from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
Another $100 million for anti-violence programs
Another $100 million in taxpayer-funded grants are being offered to fund gun violence prevention programs across the state.
The latest announcement is in addition to $113 million announced in May. The latest round will focus on municipalities with fewer than 1 million residents.
Westwood College student debt discharged
More than 12,000 Illinoisans who borrowed money to go to Westwood College have more than $228 million in student debt discharged.
The U.S. Department of Education announced a total of $1.5 billion in debt accumulated by former Westwood College students across the country would be forgiven. The Illinois Attorney General said the college deceived Illinois criminal justice students about their ability to become police officers after graduation.
First Illinois West Nile death reported
Illinois is reporting its first death from West Nile virus this year.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a Cook County resident in their 70s is the first human case of the mosquito-borne disease and first death this year.
Last year, the department reported 65 human cases and five deaths. So far this year, 30 counties have reported positive mosquito batches for West Nile virus.
Child predator sting nabs 11
A Central Illinois police department is credited with making 11 arrests in an undercover sting operation targeting child predators.
Through the sting, a Paxton Police Department officer poses as a teenager to lure child predators to a local hotel where the arrest is made. Officials said it is possible the FBI could join the operation, which would move the charges to federal court.
Bed Bath & Beyond restructuring
Bed Bath & Beyond, with 26 locations in Illinois, announced it plans to close about 150 stores nationwide.
Shares of the company lost nearly a quarter of their value Wednesday after the struggling home goods retailer announced a restructuring that also includes layoffs. The company said it is still searching for a permanent CEO.