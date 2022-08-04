Illinois criticized for unaccountable unemployment fraud
The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much money was misspent by the state of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security hasn’t shared that information. Now, IDES has once again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report released Wednesday. The report by the Inspector General criticizes Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal programs created during the pandemic.
Alleged carjacker killed
A 13-year-old boy is dead after he was shot while he and at least three others tried to break into a parked vehicle. According to Chicago police, Dion Young was with a group of males trying to breach a car when the vehicle’s owner, a 34-year-old woman, confronted the group. One of the males brandished a handgun, but the woman, who owns a valid concealed carry license, fired her gun and struck Young in the neck.
Highland Park mass shooting suspect pleads not guilty
The suspected gunman behind the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting pleaded not guilty Wednesday to all 117 felony charges in the deadly attack. 21-year-old Robert Crimo III appeared at the Lake County Courthouse where his attorney entered the plea nearly a month after the mass shooting that left seven people dead and 48 wounded. Crimo’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 1.
Task force to address robocalls
The Illinois attorney general has announced the formation of a nationwide robocall litigation task force. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Wednesday that Illinois is joining the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force made up of 50 state attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the country. According to the National Consumer Law Center, over 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day.
Flooding emergency declared
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency have approved an Illinois Disaster Proclamation for the severe weather and flooding that affected St. Clair County and Washington County on July 25 and July 27. This declaration allows local entities access to state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in the response and recovery of these impacted communities. There are road closures and localized evacuations in St. Clair County, including some infrastructure challenges at the Nashville Reservoir in Washington County.
Record rainfall near Newton
Parts of southern Illinois received a 1-in-1000-year rain this week, with some areas receiving 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, an area just south of Newton recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours. The heavy rain in Illinois comes on the heels of similar events in Missouri and Kentucky.