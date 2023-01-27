State child welfare director keeps job
The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as director of the state's child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times for the improper placement of children. John Kim will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
Lead pipe grants distributed
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has distributed grants to 48 communities to help them determine the extent of lead water service lines are present. The taxpayer funded grants, ranging from $20,000 to $50,000, will fund the creation of a complete lead service line inventory. The Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act requires owners and operators of community water supplies in Illinois to submit a complete water service line inventory no later than April 15, 2024. Of the 48 projects funded, 40 were identified as being in areas of "Environmental Justice" concern.
Gen X exhibit opens
The Illinois State Museum opened a new exhibition which shines a spotlight on Generation X. The exhibition explores the toys, technologies and cultural touchstones surrounding Gen Xers in their childhood. Museum officials said visitors will see items familiar to anyone who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s, from telephones with cords, cassette players, to Teddy Ruxpin and parachute pants. Additionally, visitors will learn how growing up in the shadow of the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and the War on Drugs shaped Gen Xers as individuals and a generation.