Springfield has state's most gun dealers
A new study shows that Springfield has the most gun stores in Illinois.
According to the Firearm Industry Trade Association, as of the beginning of the year, there were 29 federally licensed firearm dealers in Springfield, or about 25.2 for every 100,000 people. There are 1,324 licensed gun dealers in the entire state.
The state with the most gun stores is Texas, with over 6,000.
Officials test positive for COVID-19
Two Illinois officials have tested positive for COVID-19.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said he tested positive Wednesday and is experiencing mild symptoms. The 88-year-old is fully vaccinated and double boosted.
Chicago’s top health official, Dr. Allison Arwady, also tested positive and said she is experiencing cold symptoms and a fever. Arwady said this is the first time she tested positive since the pandemic began.
Three charged with gambling machine theft
A burglary ring is accused of stealing $400,000 from video gaming machines across Illinois.
The Illinois Attorney General’s Office reports the crimes took place in 21 counties over seven months last year. The three accused allegedly broke into dozens of establishments and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash out of the machines. The trio is being prosecuted in Lee County.
Bear spray foils possible abduction
An Illinois man on a walk armed with bear repellent spray may have foiled an abduction.
Police said a 30-year-old woman was on a sidewalk in the West Loop of Chicago when a vehicle approached. A man exited the car, grabbed the woman and attempted to get her into the vehicle with three other men inside.
Another man walking his dog saw what was happening and sprayed the other man with the powerful pepper spray. The suspect got back into the car and drove off.
'Beersbee' is state's favored drinking game
A new survey by the gaming website Solitaire Bliss used Google search analytics and has determined the favorite drinking game in all 50 states. In Illinois, it is Beersbee.
The game involves drinking a beer and also a Frisbee. The most popular drinking game nationwide is King’s Cup, followed by Beer Pong and Bocce.
Du Quoin State Fair begins
The Du Quoin State Fair kicks off Friday. It is the 100th anniversary of the event.
The fair started in the spring of 1923 when a group of Du Quoin business owners wanted an event that would attract people from all over Southern Illinois. Jeff Foxworthy will be making an appearance at the fair, which runs through Sept. 5.