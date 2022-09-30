State police warn of spoof calls
Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts to warn people of scammers impersonating state police representatives.
Officials said the scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number, and make the caller ID look like a government agency like the Illinois State Police. ISP reminded people that they will never call to solicit money from the public.
Illinois gets millions for EV stations
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Illinois $22 million to install electric vehicle charging stations around the state.
The money will be used to build EV charging stations no more than one mile from the roadway and at least every 50 miles along Illinois interstates. The stations will allow four average-range vehicles to receive a full charge in less than 30 minutes.
Two Illinois cities among best places
Two Illinois communities have made the list of best places to live in the United States.
Money magazine has revealed the top 50 places based on employment opportunities, economic and cultural diversity and cost of living. The neighborhood of Rogers Park is ranked fifth in the country. Naperville was named the 16th best place to live.
Money reports the Northern Illinois Planning Commission projects more than 80,000 new jobs in Naperville by 2023. According to the report, Atlanta, Georgia, is the best place to live in the country.