Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban
Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce the ban is Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee.
ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
The Illinois State Police is reporting the total number of Chicago area expressway shootings dropped 47% in 2022 compared to 2021. The number of non-fatal injury expressway shootings in the Chicago area was cut in half and the number of expressway homicides decreased by 88% compared to last year. ISP officials said increased use of technology has had a direct impact on the ability to target and track criminal activity, including the use of automated license plate readers.
La Salle chemical fire investigated
An investigation is underway and La Salle residents remain unsettled and concerned for their health after a massive fire at a chemical plant Wednesday resulted in giant smoke clouds traveling through the air, chemicals raining down on neighborhoods and a shelter-in-place order that lasted nearly seven hours. Residents said a greenish "oxidizer," had been released into the air as a result of the fire, which rained down on cars and homes in the area. In response, the La Salle police department released a statement Wednesday warning residents not to touch the chemical.