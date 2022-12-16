Some seek answers from Amazon
Several members of Congress want Amazon to explain why an Edwardsville warehouse that collapsed during a 2021 tornado is being rebuilt without upgrading storm shelters.
In a letter released Thursday, Congressman Cori Bush of Missouri and others suggested the company was “putting profits before workers’ safety.” Amazon’s severe weather policies have been under scrutiny since the storm where six employees were killed when they sheltered in a restroom as the building collapsed.
Starbucks workers plan strike
Starbucks workers around Illinois and the U.S. are planning a three-day strike starting Friday as part of their effort to unionize the coffee chain’s stores.
According to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group organizing the effort, workers at 100 stores are taking part in the protest. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort, saying the company functions better when it works directly with employees.
Kinzinger criticizes divisive politics in farewell speech
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger bid farewell to Congress Thursday by criticizing Republicans and Democrats for not putting the country ahead of politics. Kinzinger, who represents Illinois’ 16th District, did not run for reelection.
In his farewell address on the House floor, the Republican said the party of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan now embraces lies and deceit. He accused Democrats of playing political games this election year by pumping millions of dollars into the primary campaigns of candidates supporting former President Donald Trump because they would be easier to defeat in the general election.