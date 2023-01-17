SNAP reductions coming
While about half the country already has reduced the amount of pandemic-era federal food assistance offered in their state, Illinois is preparing for the change to take effect in March.
The Illinois Department of Human Services announced the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will return to pre-pandemic levels beginning March 1. The taxpayer-funded program assists more than 2 million Illinoisans.
Secretary of State eyes modernization
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has released what he calls a blueprint for modernizing the office, transforming operations and expanding services.
One of the goals is to improve driver services facilities by using technology to overhaul and improve customer service and reduce wait times. The plan includes the “Skip the Line” appointment program at facilities to improve the customer experience.
Man allegedly caught going 125 mph
An Illinois man is in hot water for allegedly driving 125 mph while drunk in Indiana.
A LaPorte County Sheriff’s deputy said he was parked in the median of the Indiana Toll Road when he clocked a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy eventually caught up to the car driven by a 25-year-old Chicago man.
Police report the man showed several signs of intoxication and marijuana was found in his vehicle.