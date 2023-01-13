Sheriffs warn of scam related to new gun ban
The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is alerting Illinoisans about scammers trying to take advantage of the assault weapons ban and the sheriffs opposed to it.
Officials said people are being contacted by phone with a request to make a monetary donation to the ISA and are told the supposed contribution would go toward fighting the weapons ban.
The association said the suspected phone number used for the calls was from the 224 area code, which is Cook County.
Coronavirus cases decline
Despite warnings that a new coronavirus variant could spread quickly around Illinois this winter, cases are on the decline.
According to the latest report from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 59 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 73 in the previous week. Of those, only three Illinois counties are at a High Community Level, compared to 28 the previous week.
Pritzker to travel overseas
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is in Switzerland this coming week to speak at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.
The meeting brings together world leaders to discuss their political and social priorities. Pritzker is expected to highlight the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act and the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act.
The governor is also scheduled to visit Germany this week for what his office calls “business development purposes.”