Service for late state senator set
Memorial services for state Sen. Scott Bennett will be held on Monday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. Bennett passed away on Dec. 9 from complications of a brain tumor. He had served in the Illinois Senate since 2015 and served as chair of the Senate’s Higher Education and Agriculture committees. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is planning on attending the service.
New Illinois State Police troopers
The Illinois State Police have commissioned 42 new troopers from a cadet class at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The newest troopers completed a 28-week program of physical and classroom instruction, which included training in domestic violence, firearms and criminal law. The total number of troopers added since 2019 now stands at 368.
Lottery winner in Prophetstown
Someone in a western Illinois town should have a happy holiday. According to the Illinois Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Prophetstown, a town of less than 2,000 people located in the far western part of the state near the Iowa border. The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the "Power Play" feature to score $500,000 in Wednesday's drawing.