Secretary of state rejects certain vanity license plates
Of the more than 54,200 vanity license plate requests in 2022, 383 were denied, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s office.
Among the reasons for denying the personalized plates were the suggestions being too tawdry, lewd or offensive. Secretary Alexi Giannoulias said in a statement they love the people’s creativity, but a small percentage failed to meet standards of “good taste and decency.”
One example of a prohibited plate is “KISSASH.” Others include “BITEU,” “HAILNO” and more.
Federal grants announced
Five institutions across Illinois are sharing in more than $5.7 million in federal tax funds for community programs.
The U.S. Department of Education granted the Chicago Board of Education, Cook County school district and others with tax funds to partner with other groups providing academic, mental health and nutrition services to students in need.