Higher gas taxes, minimum wage next year
Starting Jan. 1, more than 190 new laws are set to take effect. Among them is the controversial end of cash bail from the SAFE-T Act.
The state's motor fuel tax will increase by about 3.2 cents a gallon. A second increase will kick in six months later. The state's minimum wage also increases to $13 per hour. Other measures include impacts on education, health care and even hunting.
State senator dies of 'natural causes'
Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, is dead. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner.
Bennett is survived by his wife Stacy and two children. Bennett grew up in Gibson City, graduated from Illinois State University, the University of Illinois College of Law, and was a former assistant state’s attorney for Champaign and McClean counties. Bennett’s death was listed as “natural causes.”
Cook County changing search warrant policy
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is placing more restrictions on police officers with a new search warrant policy.
The new policy requires police to follow up on the outcome of a search warrant, including whether it was signed by a judge and then carried out by law enforcement. If a warrant was carried out, police are required to disclose any items seized and arrests made. Officers not in compliance with the policy will be unable to submit future search warrants.