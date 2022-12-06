SAFE-T Act court case delayed
The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed.
A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case will go to the Illinois Supreme Court.
Free underwear for inmates
A measure giving free underwear and menstrual products to inmates in Illinois’ prison system is cued up for Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk.
The measure passed the Senate last week after passing the House earlier this spring. The Illinois Department of Corrections said the bill reflects current policy, but didn’t immediately say how much the program costs taxpayers.
Fitch: Illinois retirement debt holds it back
Illinois and Chicago are in a worse spot than the rest of the country when it comes to public finances withstanding an expected recession.
Fitch Ratings says while the the state and city are in a better spot than in the past, retirement and post employment benefit debts will hold it back compared to governments with better financial positions.