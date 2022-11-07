Consolidated SAFE-T Act challenge to be heard Dec. 7
Dozens of state’s attorneys in Illinois have filed their joint lawsuit to declare the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional.
Sixty-two state’s attorneys claim the legislation violates separation of powers as applied to victim rights and the bail provision of the Illinois Constitution. The lawsuits were consolidated into one and will be heard in Kankakee County Dec. 7.
Based upon the agreed scheduling order, the parties anticipate a ruling on or before Dec. 15.
Different ballots questions across state
In addition to the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution being put before voters statewide Tuesday, there are a number of other referendums on ballots depending on where you live.
In Orland Hills, a referendum is asking whether the village should use half of its cannabis-related tax money to reimburse homeowners for property taxes. Evanston is asking voters whether the city should begin using rank-choice voting for mayor, clerk and city council seats starting in 2025, and voters in Northlake are being asked whether the city should allow residents to keep backyard chickens.
Tornado touchdown in Kendall County
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in northern Illinois Saturday.
According to a damage survey, the EF-0 tornado had peak winds of 80 mph and touched down near the community of Little Rock in Kendall County. Officials said the tornado was on the ground for approximately 3.7 miles in all.
Sporadic tree and power line damage was reported near Big Rock, where the tornado lifted off the ground.