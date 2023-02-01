Rivian cutting jobs
Rivian Automotive has announced it is cutting 6% of its workforce, or about 840 jobs. The electric truck and SUV maker currently employs about 14,000 workers.
Company officials said in an email that teams across the company would be impacted, but the reductions would not affect manufacturing jobs. The company recently added a second shift at its plant in Normal. The layoffs come after Tesla and Ford announced EV price reductions.
Farm bureau holding trucking seminars
The Illinois Farm Bureau will be holding seminars around the state to address the latest in trucking laws and regulations.
The seminars will cover recent changes in transportation laws, as well as common misunderstood rules. The 12 seminars will take place in February and March and be held throughout the state, including in Jacksonville, Decatur, Ottawa and Galesburg.
Unclaimed property online auction
Collectable coins, jewelry, and sports cards are among the more than 400 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online next week by the Illinois Treasurer’s Office.
The treasurer’s office is the custodian of unclaimed property, including lost bank accounts, insurance policy proceeds, unpaid rebate cards and safe deposit boxes. Items are surrendered to the treasurer’s office after private entities have tried for several years to locate the owner.
Items to be auctioned include an 1883 Carson City Morgan silver dollar, and a 14-carat gold charm bracelet.