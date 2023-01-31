Bed, Bath and Beyond announces closures
Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing more than 100 stores nationwide, including 10 in Illinois. The struggling retailer announced last week that it is in default on its loans.
Store locations affected by the announcement include Chicago, Champaign, Bourbonnais Joliet, Vernon Hills, Quincy, Gurnee, Schaumburg and downstate Fairview Heights and Carbondale.
Caterpillar workers favor strike
Caterpillar workers have overwhelmingly voted in favor of a strike if contract negotiations go sour.
The United Auto Workers union said that more than 98% of its membership at workplaces in Illinois voted to authorize a strike if needed. The current contract with Caterpillar expires March 1. Company officials said it will continue operating and serving customers during a strike.
State Fair concert announced
The Illinois State Fair has announced that Grammy and CMA award-winning artist Maren Morris will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand at the 2023 Illinois State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Morris’ third album “Humble Quest” was released in March of 2022 to widespread critical acclaim and debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Morris is best known for her 2019 smash hit “The Bones.”