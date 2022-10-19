Retail theft arrests continue
A new task force is cracking down on retail robberies at Illinois shopping malls. The Attorney General’s office has announced recent arrests at several high-profile malls. One bust took place at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg in which two women from the East Coast were arrested and found in possession of over $3,000 worth of Apple merchandise. Similar arrests have been made in connection with theft at malls in Gurnee and Oak Brook.
Cannabis infusers licensed
The Illinois Department of Agriculture has announced that two licensees were issued operational Infuser permits and had started business operations. Located in Pekin, Krown is 51% woman-owned, and MME, Inc. in Homewood was also cleared to begin infusing operations. Since 2021, the Department has issued 88 craft grow licenses, 54 infuser licenses, 189 transporter licenses, and approved 10 community colleges to participate in the Community College Cannabis Vocational Training Pilot Program.
Crash spills soybeans and bottles
Two semi trucks crashed and spilled soybeans and water bottles across all lanes of Interstate 55 in Will County Wednesday morning. The mishap caused a 4 mile backup in the southbound lanes near Interstate 80. The road was closed for several hours while crews cleaned up the debris. One trucker was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.