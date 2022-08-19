Republicans rally at state fair
During Republican day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Thursday, gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey called for Illinois voters to fire incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
He also accused Democrats of being corrupt and said Republicans need to fix the state of Illinois. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled to meet for at least two debates in October.
Looking for animal foster homes
Animal control officials in western Illinois are making a plea for donations and foster homes for nearly 200 dogs that were removed from a home last weekend.
A tip led to a home in Sherrard where a 59-year-old woman was hoarding the dogs, many of which were dehydrated. An animal rescue in the Quad Cities is in search of foster families, and the Mercer County Animal Control is asking for monetary donations and supplies.
Illinois ranks 28th for places to retire
Bankrate has released a study to determine the best places to retire, and Illinois falls in the middle of the pack.
The study looked at quality of life and expenses and found the most ideal places for budget purposes are the Midwest and the South. Illinois is ranked 28th. The best states overall are Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio and Missouri.
Early childhood grants announced
The Illinois State Board of Education has announced a $54 million funding increase for the Early Childhood Block Grant.
The funds will serve an additional 4,500 students, adding to the nearly 113,000 children who receive early childhood learning through state-funded programs. The increase will also support a 5% cost of living increase for all teachers in community-based programs.
Best restaurant for pictures
A Chicago restaurant has been honored as one of the most photo-worthy eateries in the country. Yelp released a collection of the most photo-worthy restaurants in each state. In Illinois, the most photographed restaurant was Girl and the Goat.
According to Yelp, after checking reviews on their site and the number of images posted about each restaurant, it was determined Girl and the Goat has been photographed by reviewers nearly 16,000 times, the fourth most in the country.