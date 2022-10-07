Rebate checks continue going out
Half of all rebate checks approved as part of this year's state budget have been processed. According to the Illinois Department of Revenue, about three million taxpayers received or will receive in the near future income and property tax rebates. The entire process is expected to be completed by mid-November. Information can be found online at www.tax.illinois.gov.
More parking tickets
More and more motorists are returning to their vehicles in Chicago only to find an orange envelope stuck under their windshield wipers. Parking tickets were up a whopping 25% over the first six months of the year over the same time last year. Nearly 1.1 million tickets were handed out, compared to 850,000 for the first six months of 2021. While parking meter proceeds go to a private company, the city of Chicago collects all parking ticket revenue.
Barges getting stuck
The unusually low water level in the Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, disrupting river travel for watercraft. A lack of rainfall this past summer has left the river approaching record low levels in some areas from Illinois south to Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard reports at least eight groundings of barges in the past week alone. Officials said it is bad timing during harvest when corn and soybeans need to be transported south.