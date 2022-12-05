Real ID deadline extended
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the deadline for states to comply with REAL ID standards.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the federal agency issued a two-year extension, meaning standard Illinois driver’s licenses or ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports for domestic air travel until May 7, 2025.
State Sen. Barickman retiring
Despite winning reelection in an uncontested race, Bloomington Republican state Sen. Jason Barickman is set to retire.
Barickman said in a statement he looks forward to spending more time with his family and avoiding phone calls that pull him away. Local Republican officials in his district will select his replacement to take the seat in the new General Assembly that begins Jan. 11.
Google awards U of I technology grant
The University of Illinois’ Discovery Partners Institute announced receipt of a $200,000 grant from technology company Google.
The money will be used to expand the program’s efforts of developing diverse technology talent in Chicago by supporting tuition for 10 teachers next summer.