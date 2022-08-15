R. Kelly jury selection begins
Jury selection begins Monday at singer R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago, where he faces charges that he rigged his 2008 pornography trial by threatening and paying off a girl who he allegedly filmed himself having sex with when she was no older than 14. Jurors acquitted Kelly on all charges in that 2008 trial, some explaining later that they felt they had no choice because the girl did not testify. The woman, now in her 30s, will be the government's star witness in the upcoming federal trial.
Pizza recall underway
Chicago-based Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling over 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza products that may be contaminated with metallic materials. According to a news release, the product recall applies to frozen, 33.5 ounce cartons containing “Home Run Inn Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza.” The products have a best by date of Dec. 3.
Trooper injured in crash near Chicago
Two people, one of whom is an Illinois State Trooper, are recovering after a crash on a highway near Chicago. The crash happened on Interstate 355 in the town of Lemont. State Police officials said the Trooper was making a traffic stop and had his squad car’s lights activated when a pickup truck failed to yield to the Trooper’s car. ISP officials said that 15 of its squad cars have been hit in Scott’s Law violations this year.
Midway Airport among worst delays
A new report of the airports around the world that experience the most delays includes an Illinois airport. According to the aviation intelligence company FlightAware, from January through July 31, Chicago’s Midway Airport experienced the second-most percentage of delays in the world at 34.7%. Only Toronto’s Pearson International experienced more at 44.1%.
More cannabis licenses issued
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation have issued five additional Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in lotteries held in the summer of 2021. The awardees join the 177 conditional licenses issued in July, bringing the total number of issued licenses to 182. Of the businesses selected through the lottery, 41% are majority Black-owned, 7% are majority White-owned, and 4% are majority Latino-owned, while 38% of awardees did not disclose the race of their owners.
Gorilla's body to be studied
The body of JoJo, a gorilla who died recently at Brookfield Zoo, will be made available for scientific study at the Field Museum. The Western Lowland Silverback, considered a critically endangered species, went into cardiac arrest July 31 during an emergency procedure prompted by an acute illness. JoJo was 42 years old which is an advanced age for gorilla years. The median life expectancy for male gorillas in managed care is 32 years.