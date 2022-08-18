U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan
A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan.
Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
If found guilty, Gill could face the death penalty.
State representative's cars burn in fire
Police are searching for the person who torched two vehicles owned by an Illinois lawmaker.
Police said someone stole a car and parked it in front of state Rep. La Shawn Ford’s garage in Austin before setting it on fire. The blaze spread to the garage, which contained Ford’s vintage Corvette and an SUV. Both vehicles are likely totaled.
Chicago's Union Station awarded $3 million
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $3 million in federal-state partnership program funds to improve and modernize the state of Illinois’ intercity passenger rail service.
Three million dollars will go toward upgrades at Chicago’s Union Station. The station is the busiest in the Midwest and fourth busiest station in Amtrak’s network.
Educator tax credit
The Illinois Department of Revenue is reminding parents, guardians, and educators that they may be able to claim school expenses for K-12 students on their 2022 Illinois individual income tax returns.
The Illinois Education Expense Credit allows for a 25% tax credit on qualified education expenses over $250 this year. Based on the latest final tax return data, more than 192,000 taxpayers claimed the credit in tax year 2021.
Plane crash victims identified
Authorities have released the identity of two people killed when their plane crashed in western Illinois. The single-engine aircraft departed from Sante Fe, New Mexico, and went down on a highway in Hanna City, west of Peoria.
Federal investigators think the plane suffered engine problems and the pilot, 75-year-old James Evanson, tried to land on the highway. Evanson’s wife Lisa also died in the crash. Evanson was a helicopter pilot in Vietnam and earned several honors.
BEST HOT DOG
An Illinois hot dog has been named as one of the best in the country, but it isn’t the usual frankfurter you would expect.
The Hot Dog Box, located in Chicago, has created the Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable’s list of the “Thirteen Best Hot Dogs in America.” The creation features a steak dog with bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon and a cabbage and carrot medley on a pretzel bun.