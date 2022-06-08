Pritzker: Will send National Guard if asked
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he would be willing to deploy the National Guard to Chicago to help deal with the surge in violent crime.
Pritzker made the remark to reporters’ questions after Republican gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan called on him to issue a disaster declaration in Chicago.
In the first two Republican debates, Chicago’s street violence was discussed. All the candidates blamed the violence on Pritzker and other Democratic officials, with one making fun of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposal to make curfew an hour earlier to combat crime.
Violations found at dozens of nursing homes
The Illinois Department of Public Health cited 74 assisted living facilities around the state for violations.
In its 2022 first quarter report, the health department said five facilities were cited for AA violations, which refer to incidents that lead to a resident’s death. More than five dozen nursing homes were cited with less severe violations, including failure to follow a resident’s care plan.
'Benefit navigators' for college students
Multiple new laws in Illinois are aimed at expanding access to higher education by increasing education equity.
One measure helps students at state universities and community colleges access benefits through “benefit navigators.” Each school is tasked with assigning a benefits navigator for the purpose of guiding students to seek and apply for any financial aid programs.
'It's Not a Game' campaign
The Illinois Department of Transportation is launching "It’s Not a Game," a multimedia safety campaign that drives home the message there are no extra lives and no second chances to get it right when you are behind the wheel.
“It’s Not a Game” continues the approach by IDOT to reduce injuries and fatalities associated with motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, seatbelt use, work zones as well as impaired and distracted driving.
The campaign is running throughout the year on various media, including digital placement in bars, restaurants and gas stations, and social media, as well as traditional radio and TV channels.
Banana display aims for record
An Illinois supermarket will attempt to break a world record for the largest fruit display Wednesday.
The Jewel-Osco in Westmont has constructed a display containing more than 70,000 pounds of bananas. An official from Guinness World Records will be on hand to verify and confirm the new record.
Following the event, the bananas will be given away free to customers with the remaining donated to a local food bank.