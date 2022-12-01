Five found dead in Buffalo Grove
Five people are dead in what police are describing as a murder-suicide. The bodies were found Wednesday at a home in Buffalo Grove after officers went to the home for a wellness check. According to neighbors, a husband and wife, a grandmother and two elementary school children resided in the house. Police believe it was a domestic situation and the public is in no danger.
Pritzker to dine with France's president
Gov. J.B. Pritzker will be in Washington D.C. on Thursday to attend a state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron. Macron’s trip to the White House marks the second time he has visited. One of the biggest points of tension will be over billions of dollars in electric vehicle subsidies included in the Inflation Reduction Act, which applies only to those manufactured in North America. Macron has slammed the measure as protectionist.
Obama historical marker at Old State Capitol
A newly dedicated plaque in Springfield commemorates the location where Barack Obama launched his first presidential bid. Obama announced in February 2007 at the Old State Capitol. Obama would return to Springfield the following year to announce that Joe Biden would be his running mate. The Old State Capitol served as the Illinois statehouse from 1840 to 1876 and is the site where Abraham Lincoln delivered his “House Divided” speech.