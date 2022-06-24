Abortion special session ordered
Illinois' abortion laws won't be impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to put the issue back up to individual states.
While some states have trigger laws restricting the procedure if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Illinois has codified access, including ending parental notification for minors seeking abortions.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a special session for the coming weeks to "further enshrine" abortion access in Illinois.
Hedge fund leaving Chicago
Billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin is moving his company’s headquarters out of Illinois.
In a note to employees Thursday, Griffin said his investment firm, Citadel, will relocate to Miami after nearly 30 years in Chicago. Citadel, which has about 1,000 employees, will maintain an office in Chicago, but many workers are expected to relocate to the Sunshine State.
Griffin has cited crime and violence on the city streets as one of several reasons his company would move.
Grocery tax reduced next month
Illinois shoppers will see some temporary relief in their trip to the grocery store beginning next week. The 1% tax on groceries in the state will be suspended beginning Friday, July 1, when the 2023 Fiscal Year begins.
The move to suspend Illinois’ grocery tax for one year was included in the new state budget. Candy, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages are not included in the sales tax suspension.
More foster family payments
Illinois foster parents will soon get more money.
The Department of Children and Family Services was already planning to provide families and kids a 3% cost of living adjustment in the new fiscal year. Now the agency is handing out an additional $14.6 million officials say are available because fewer children are entering the foster care system and more children are being reunited with their biological families.
Special sports license plates expanded
A new law signed Thursday expands the options of professional sports team license plates Illinoisans can choose from at the Secretary of State's Office.
The change adds the Chicago Fire, the Chicago Sky, and the Chicago Red Stars to the list of options, bringing women’s professional sports to the official license plates of Illinois residents for the first time in state history.
The legislation also removes the logo of the St. Louis Rams as an option for Illinois license plates, a reflection of the team’s return to California.
West Nile virus warning
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public that along with summer, mosquito season is now underway in Illinois and that positive batches of West Nile Virus have been reported in seven counties around the state.
The reminder comes as public health officials around the country are highlighting the importance of taking protective action to “Fight the Bite” during National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. While no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois so far this year, there were 64 human cases and five deaths attributed to the disease in the state in 2021.