Pritzker continues COVID disaster
Gov. J.B. Pritzker once again has extended the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation another month, this time through Sept. 17.
According to Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone because of COVID-19, and he gave himself emergency powers that have continued since April 2020. Thirty-four states give their legislatures authority to limit the duration of emergency executive powers.
State police enforce FOID Card Act
Illinois State Police recently completed a firearm enforcement blitz, confiscating guns from over 1,000 people with revoked Firearm Owner's ID cards.
Two-hundred enforcement details were conducted in every Illinois county from June 16 through July 31 to verify if those who had their firearm rights revoked are in compliance with the state’s FOID Card Act. ISP seized firearms from 1,014 residents and their FOID cards were surrendered.
Deadly vehicle crashes increased
Illinois saw a sharp increase in the number of people killed in vehicle crashes in the first three months of the year.
According to a government report, the number of people killed reached the highest number in 20 years nationally. This year, 55 more people died in the first quarter in Illinois than last year, one of the largest increases in the country.
Group wants prison water quality addressed
A coalition of prisoner advocacy groups is calling on the state to improve the water quality at Illinois prisons.
A spokesman for the Uptown People’s Law Center said the water smells like sewage and is not fit to drink. The groups said if help doesn’t come from the state level in providing safe water for inmates, they will seek help at the federal level and from the Environmental Protection Agency.
Student loan repayment for mental health workers
The Illinois Student Assistance Commission has launched the application for a student loan repayment assistance program to support qualified mental health and substance abuse workers.
Funded with proceeds from the state’s cannabis program, the Community Behavioral Health Care Professional Loan Repayment Program will provide awards to eligible applicants who have outstanding balances on an educational loan, to help them repay their student loan debt.
Sister Jean turns 103
Loyola University’s Sister Jean Delores Schmidt turned 103 years old Sunday.
The school presented a birthday surprise at the Loyola CTA Red Line train station, which will be named after her. Sister Jean became nationally known during the Rambler’s men’s basketball 2018 March Madness run, and has been an integral part of the team since 1994 serving as chaplain.