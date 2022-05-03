Pritzker continues COVID disaster
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has extended the COVID-19 disaster in Illinois for another 30 days. He said the virus continues to infect and claim the lives of too many Illinoisans each day.
In the latest proclamation, Pritzker said the situation remains fluid as a new omicron variant has caused surges in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in other parts of the world and is now leading to an increase in cases in Illinois.
Illinois' growth index slows
Illinois’ economy is still growing but it is slowing down.
The University of Illinois Flash Index dipped slightly in April to 106.0, down from 106.1 in March. Any reading above 100 still signifies growth. University economists said ongoing concerns with inflation, rising interest rates, and fears of a possible recession leave the state’s economic picture uncertain.
Knox County sheriff's deputy service planned
Funeral services are being planned for a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy killed during a police chase Friday.
Nicholas Weist, 34, was setting up spike strips during a police chase that began in Galesburg when police say he was hit by the suspect’s car. A judge has denied bail for the 22-year-old Granite City man, who faces murder and aggravated fleeing and eluding charges.
Daycare shuttered
Law enforcement officials have shut down a downstate Illinois day care and have arrested the directors.
Matthew and Christi Bailey are both facing charges of unlawful restraint and endangering the life or health of a child. The pair allegedly confined seven children in a dark room at the Little Angels Learning Center in Harrisburg.
VW settlement aimed for more EV
The state of Illinois is announcing the submittal of a revised plan to the Volkswagen Settlement Trustee, focusing Illinois’ remaining share of $84.4 million on electric transportation and infrastructure.
Illinois’ revised plan will replace old diesel engines with all-electric school buses, public transit, local freight trucks, and light-duty charging infrastructure to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions from mobile sources in areas of Illinois that state officials determine are disproportionately impacted by the effects of climate change and air pollution.
Preserve remains closed in search of munitions
An Illinois nature preserve remains closed as experts return there to look for possible unexploded military munitions.
The property that makes up the Openlands Lakeshore Preserve was part of the former Fort Sheridan Army base for more than 100 years. The preserve, located north of Chicago, was closed down a year ago after three explosives were found.