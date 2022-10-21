DeVry University sues U.S. Department of Education
DeVry University has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education that seeks to block an order that the Naperville-based college pay more than $23 million to recoup the cost of loans taken out by more than 600 students.
The order came after the agency found that the university misled borrowers about the rate at which DeVry students were hired upon graduation. The school alleges that the Department of Education exceeded its authority.
Prisoner of war identified
The remains of an Army corporal from Illinois who died in the Korean War are returning home.
William Zoellick, 18, was captured in North Korea and later died as a prisoner of war. North Korea handed over his remains in 1954, but they were unidentified and buried at a military cemetery in Hawaii. He was listed as missing in action until earlier this year when he was identified through genetic testing. His family plans to bury Zoellick in Belvidere.
Illinois' most popular fast food restaurant
A new survey reveals the most popular fast food restaurant in Illinois and elsewhere. According to SavingSpot’s survey, Illinois’ favorite fast food restaurant is Papa Murphy’s.
Chick-fil-A has the top average rating in 34 states, more than any other fast food chain. The survey showed that Papa John’s was the lowest rated fast food restaurant in Illinois.