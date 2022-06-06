Suspect arrested over threats to state prisons
Illinois State Police say they have made an arrest following threats made to state correctional facilities.
Troopers were dispatched to the Taylorville Correctional Center Friday after a phone-in threat was received at the facility. The investigation revealed another telephone threat was received at the Jacksonville Correctional Center.
Police say the subject responsible for both threats has been identified and arrested.
Roads could see deadliest days
Now that teenagers are out of school for the summer, police advise they need to be careful when they are out on the roads.
AAA calls the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day the 100 deadliest days. They say that is a time when more than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers occur nationwide.
Quincy Public Schools resource officer Erin Dusch said when teens are out of school and on the road, inexperience and distractions can prove to be fatal.
Millions for more roadway cameras
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed two pieces of legislation that allow for the expanded use of expressway cameras, allowing law enforcement agencies to investigate criminal activities along expressways and state highways.
One measure increases the number of cameras along expressways and state highways in 22 counties. The state’s fiscal year 2023 budget included $20 million to expand the technology.
Millions to study wastewater for COVID
A company that analyzes wastewater for signs of COVID-19 infections in Illinois will stay on the job longer.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has given Discovery Partners Institute an $8 million extension through the middle of next year. The company analyzes wastewater in 46 counties.
Wastewater acts as an early indicator of increased infections. Nearly 200 samples are collected each week and transported to a University of Illinois at Chicago microlab for analysis.
Forensic kit backlog cleared
The number of pending sexual assault forensic kits older than 180 days in Illinois has reached zero. That is down from a backlog of over 1,800 sexual assault forensic assignments that were pending longer than 180 days in March 2019.
Illinois State Police said they utilized a variety of strategies to reduce turnaround time, including ramping up the use of forensic technologies and robotics, and hiring additional forensic scientists.
Special Olympics gearing up for Summer Games at ISU
More than 100 Team Illinois athletes made the trip to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games.
In two weeks, Special Olympics Illinois is hosting its Summer Games 2022 at Illinois State University in Normal. The event returns in person for the first time in two years.