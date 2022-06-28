Primary polls close at 7 p.m.
It is primary election day in Illinois. This is the latest a primary election has been held in Illinois in nearly 100 years.
Illinois Democratic and Republican voters will select their party's candidates for statewide races, including governor, attorney general, secretary of state, U.S. senator, congress, state senator and state representative. The polls close at 7pm.
Amtrak on way to Chicago derails in Missouri
Several injuries were reported after multiple cars on an Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri.
Officials said the train struck a dump truck Monday afternoon at a public crossing in Mendon. Over 204 passengers were on board at the time of the derailment. The train left its last scheduled stop in Kansas City nearly 4 hours behind schedule.
Illinois' status for abortion access elevates
In the wake of last week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, returning the issue of abortion back to individual states, Illinois’ role as a haven of abortion care in the Midwest was put in the spotlight.
Officials say the state will likely draw more abortion patients from across the country, especially around the Midwest as Illinois’ neighbors outlaw the procedure. Planned Parenthood of Illinois anticipates an additional 20,000 to 30,000 patients will be crossing state lines for abortions here each year.
Group arranging flights to Illinois for abortions
Women seeking abortions who live in state where the procedure is now banned may get help from an Illinois charity.
The Springfield-based group called Elevated Access is organizing free flights. The group recruits volunteer pilots to fly patients to medical procedures, including abortions. The charity flew its first abortion patient earlier this month from Oklahoma to Kansas.
WeatherTech shooting suspect in custody
Bolingbrook police say a deadly shooting at a WeatherTech warehouse involved a robbery by a temporary worker.
Police arrested Charles McKnight at a home near the WeatherTech facility about three hours after they got the call Saturday about the shooting. McKnight was confronted by coworkers who accused him of robbing two employees of a watch and wallet at gunpoint. McKnight then allegedly shot them, killing one person.
Grants announced for wastewater projects
Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John Kim has announced grant awards totaling $515,500 in funding to assist communities lacking wastewater collection and treatment systems.
Many of these communities have patchwork systems or decades-old underground "wildcat" pipes that illegally discharge to surface waters. Some of the communities receiving grants include Effingham, Elkhart, Piper City and Danvers.