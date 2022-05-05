Illinois lawmakers brace for possible electricity brownouts
Illinois legislators are looking at how to modify the state’s clean energy laws amid warnings of electricity price hikes and possible rolling brownouts coming this summer to central and southern Illinois, but it may be too late.
Last month, Ameren Illinois said energy experts say solar and wind energy has not kept pace with generation capacity lost as fossil fuel plants retire. State Rep. Tim Butler says the die is cast on what he called a decade-long “war on coal,” driving up costs and reducing energy reliability leading to possible brownouts.
$4 million to be paid out from TurboTax lawsuit
Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced more than $4 million will be going to Illinoisans who were deceived into paying for tax services that were available for free.
As a result of an agreement between all 50 states and the owner of TurboTax, Intuit will pay $141 million as restitution to millions of Americans, including more than 130,000 in Illinois. The company must also end its TurboTax “free, free, free” ad campaign that allegedly misled customers into paying.
Amazon sued by storm victim family
The mother of a man who was killed in December when a tornado slammed into an Amazon facility in Illinois said that her son was only in the building because he was called into work on his day off.
Deon January, whose son was one of six people killed Dec. 10 when the tornado leveled nearly half of the sprawling facility in Edwardsville, appeared with attorney Ben Crump, who has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on her behalf.
Plane jumper arrested
A man is facing charges after he jumped out of an airplane as it was arriving at Chicago’s O’Hare airport.
Chicago police report an inbound flight from San Diego was taxiing to a gate around 4:30 a.m. when the man opened an emergency door and stepped onto the wing of the plane. He then slid down the wing and onto the airfield. He was arrested shortly after.
Tinley Park man charged with killing daughter
A Tinley Park man has been arrested on charges he killed his 17-year-old daughter, who was about to graduate from high school.
According to police, the 42-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Mia Maro, who was found dead inside her home Sunday. A memorial consisting of flowers, balloons and a poster was set up outside the residence where she was found dead.
Secretary of State Jesse White honored
Northern Illinois University will present an honorary doctorate this spring to Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.
White’s resumé includes 33 years as a teacher and administrator in the Chicago Public School district. He was elected to his sixth and final term in 2018 and has since announced he will not seek re-election.