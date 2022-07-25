Boeing workers expected to strike
Around 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go on strike at three plants in Illinois and Missouri after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the aviation company. The strike is planned for Aug. 1 at Boeing manufacturing facilities in St. Clair County, Illinois and two facilities in St. Louis County after the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers union voted down the contract.
Non-manufacturing Rivian cuts
No jobs will be cut at Rivian’s manufacturing plant in Normal. A company spokesperson said only non-manufacturing jobs would be affected. A report in Bloomberg said the company planned to prioritize certain programs, halt certain non-manufacturing hiring and adopt cost-cutting efforts. Amazon’s Rivian-made electric delivery vehicles rolled out in major cities across the country last week.
Pritzker back to work after bout with COVID
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Sunday he is feeling better after contracting COVID-19 last week. Pritzker said he tested negative over the weekend and plans to return to in-person work. He tested positive after traveling to Florida for a Democratic party event. Pritzker is fully vaccinated and has had two booster shots.
Expired licenses extended again
The expiration dates of Illinois driver’s licenses, ID cards and learner permits have been pushed back yet again. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the four-month extension, from July 31 to Dec. 1. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner permits. Illinois license expiration dates have been pushed back several times since the spring of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down driver services facilities.
Grants for school pathways
The State of Illinois is spending more than $12 million to help more students get to school safely. The Illinois Department of Transportation said the money will improve sidewalks and bike paths near schools, as well as ensure they are accessible to students with disabilities. The state announced that it is awarding grants to 17 communities to help them make sidewalks and bike paths safer for students, as well as reduce the risks of crossing busy roads.
Pricey universities
Two universities in Illinois were named among the top 10 most expensive in the country. Wealth of Geeks ranked Northwestern University in Evanston as the 8th most expensive and the University of Chicago at number nine. Both schools’ yearly tuition is over $76,000. The website used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which ranks the 50 most expensive four-year institutions nationwide, based on the colleges' out-of-state tuition, annual fees and residential charges.