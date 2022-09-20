Poll shows Pritzker leading by 7 points
A voter opinion poll compiled for Republican Darren Bailey’s campaign shows Gov. J.B. Pritzker with a lead, but not as large as four years ago. A survey done Sept. 8-10 found Pritzker leading with 44% to Bailey’s 37%. Libertarian Scott Schluter was a distant third with 8%. In 2018, Pritzker defeated Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner by a margin of 55% to 39%.
Illinois State Fair announces record attendance
The Illinois State Fair has released estimated attendance totals for 2022, with the numbers setting all time highs. Nearly 637,000 visitors walked through the gates this year making it the highest attended fair since industry attendance calculations were put into effect. Weekend attendance during the fair saw an increase of nearly 95,000 people over 2021. The high attendance numbers are also reflected by the more than $6.4 million in estimated revenue.
Jury rules Sterigenics to pay $363 million
A Cook County jury on Monday ruled that Sterigenics and two other companies must pay $363 million in damages for exposing a woman and other Willowbrook residents to dangerous levels of ethylene oxide gas. The woman in the first trial in the case and who developed breast cancer, blamed Sterigenics for releasing the toxic gas into the air from 1985 to 2019. A report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency showed that people living near the plant got cancer at rates nine times higher than the national average.
Bus driver strike threatened
School bus drivers in a northern Illinois school district are threatening a strike on Tuesday. Parents in Plainfield with children in District 202 schools received a notice over the weekend that they may need to find another way to get their child to school. School officials said the walkout would only affect regular education transportation, and special education riders would not be impacted.
Remains identify POW
An Illinois man who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II has been accounted for. 20-year-old John Ferguson of Flanagan was among those reported captured when U.S. forces in Bataan surrendered to the Japanese. They were subjected to the 65-mile Bataan Death March and then held at a POW camp. More than 2,500 POWs perished in the camp during the war. Through DNA testing, Ferguson’s remains were identified and will be buried in Gridley in October.
Hot Tuesday before cool down
It's going to feel like summer in Illinois on Tuesday. Most of the state will see temperatures in the 90s, with some areas of southern Illinois expected to see the upper 90s with a heat index over 100 degrees. Some record high temperatures are expected to fall. A cold front will move through the state Wednesday, which will drop temperatures. Some areas will see overnight temps in the low 40s Thursday.