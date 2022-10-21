Poll has governor's race close
Republican Darren Bailey has moved into a virtual tie with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the race for Illinois' chief executive.
According to an Osage Research poll, Bailey received 42% support and Pritzker 44% among likely voters. Libertarian Scott Schluter received 4%.
The survey also found that 56% of respondents said Illinois generally was on the wrong track, with 35% saying the state was headed in the right direction. The general election is Nov. 8.
Illinois has worst unemployment rate
Illinois’ unemployment rate is the worst in the country and more than two percentage points higher than Missouri’s.
Only the District of Columbia had a higher rate of 4.7% while Illinois’ is 4.5%. The national average is 3.5%. The lowest unemployment rate in the country is Minnesota at 2%.