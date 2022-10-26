Police investigate crime spree
Police are investigating a crime spree spanning three police districts after five women were mugged in a single hour Monday.
Police report the muggings took place across several neighborhoods in Chicago. In each case, at least two men approached the women ages 31 to 60, and in some cases, punched them and pushed them to the ground. The suspects stole the women’s belongings and fled into a waiting vehicle.
Teamsters boss sentenced
The former head of the Teamsters was sentenced to 19 months in prison Wednesday for illegally pocketing $325,000 in secret cash payments from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios.
John Coli Sr. admitted in 2019 that he had threatened to organize a strike and shut down Cinespace if the payments stopped. Coli, who had ties to former House Speaker Michael Madigan, cooperated with the feds and had a hand in the embezzlement case that put former state Sen. Thomas Cullerton behind bars this year.
Deer breaks into nursing home
Residents of a suburban Chicago nursing home experienced some excitement Wednesday when a deer smashed into their building and ran through the hallways.
According to the Westmont Fire Department, the deer broke into the nursing home through a door at 8 a.m. The deer ran into two people and reportedly headbutted a third person. The animal then broke a window, jumped out and ran away.